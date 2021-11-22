Nitto ATP Finals • Sascha Zverev Wins Singles • Mahut / Herbert win Dubs

Alexander Zverev of Germany kisses the trophy after winning the final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Nitto ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin, Italy, 21 November 2021. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

ZVEREV REIGNS SUPREME

Alexander Zverev capped off a successful first edition of the Nitto ATP Finals held in Turin, becoming only the fourth player in tournament history to earn semi-final and final wins over the Top 2 players in the FedEx ATP Rankings.



The German-backed up his semi-final victory over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic by snapping a five-match losing streak against World No. 2 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in the final.



“There is no better way to end the season than winning here,” said Zverev. “I am incredibly happy and I am already looking forward to next year.”

Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France (R) reacts with his partner Julia Lang (C), their children Harper and Nicolas Mahut of France (2L) after winning the final match against Rajeev Ram of USA and Joe Salisbury of England at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, 21 November 2021. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

FRENCHMEN CELEBRATE



Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut captured their second Nitto ATP Finals doubles crown in three years. The third seeds avenged their Red Group loss to second-seeded Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury earlier this week with a 6-4, 7-6(0) final victory.



“It is an amazing feeling winning here for a second time,” said Mahut. “We lost to them in the round robin, when they played amazing, and today we knew we had to play our best level. I think we played our best match of the week. Finishing the season like this is a great achievement.”