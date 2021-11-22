- Nitto ATP Finals • Sascha Zverev Wins Singles • Mahut / Herbert win Dubs
- World TeamTennis Nov. 21 Results and Nov. 22 Order of Play at Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Los Angeles Tennis Event Set For December 4th. – Lots Of Pros Playing To Support Junior Tennis In The Area
- Frances Tiafoe to Replace Taylor Fritz for US Davis Cup Team in 2021 Finals • But Why?
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Mylene Martin • Tennis | 10sBalls
- 10sBalls.com Exclusive – Rob Stone’s World TeamTennis Interviews – Amanda Anisimova, Asia Muhammad, and Mackenzie McDonald
- Zverev Wins Nitto ATP Finals for Second Time by Avenging Round-Robin Loss to Medvedev
- Trophy Photos from the 2021 Nitto ATP Tennis Finals – Zverev defeats Medvedev
- Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/21/21
- Ricky’s Tennis preview and pick for the Nitto ATP Finals title match: Medvedev vs. Zverev
- World TeamTennis • Springfield Moves to First Place with Another Week To go
- Medvedev Rolls into Turin Tennis Final, Djokovic Upset by Zverev in Second Semifinal on Saturday
- WTA on “Insufficient” Video of Peng Shuai
- Tennis Stars Venus, Halep, Hingis, Swiatek, Stephens, and Dustin Brown set for South Africa Visit
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Pick for the Nitto ATP Finals Semifinal Between Medvedev and Ruud
Nitto ATP Finals • Sascha Zverev Wins Singles • Mahut / Herbert win Dubs
-
- Updated: November 22, 2021
ZVEREV REIGNS SUPREME
Alexander Zverev capped off a successful first edition of the Nitto ATP Finals held in Turin, becoming only the fourth player in tournament history to earn semi-final and final wins over the Top 2 players in the FedEx ATP Rankings.
The German-backed up his semi-final victory over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic by snapping a five-match losing streak against World No. 2 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in the final.
“There is no better way to end the season than winning here,” said Zverev. “I am incredibly happy and I am already looking forward to next year.”
FRENCHMEN CELEBRATE
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut captured their second Nitto ATP Finals doubles crown in three years. The third seeds avenged their Red Group loss to second-seeded Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury earlier this week with a 6-4, 7-6(0) final victory.
“It is an amazing feeling winning here for a second time,” said Mahut. “We lost to them in the round robin, when they played amazing, and today we knew we had to play our best level. I think we played our best match of the week. Finishing the season like this is a great achievement.”