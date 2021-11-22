World TeamTennis Nov. 21 Results and Nov. 22 Order of Play at Indian Wells Tennis Gardens

RESULTS – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021

Chicago Smash 20, New York Empire 15

Mixed Doubles: Alexa Guarachi/Tommy Paul (Smash) def. Kirsten Flipkens/Chris Eubanks (Empire) 5-3

Women’s Doubles: Alexa Guarachi/Sloane Stephens (Smash) def. Kim Clijsters/Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) 5-2

Women’s Singles: Sloane Stephens (Smash) def. Kim Clijsters (Empire) 5-4 (5-4 tie-break)

Men’s Singles: Marcos Giron (Empire) def. Tommy Paul (Smash) 5-1

Men’s Doubles: Nick Monroe/Tommy Paul (Smash) def. Chris Eubanks/Marcos Giron (Empire) 5-1

Short Summary

The Smash took an early lead in the second rematch of the 2020 WTT Finals thanks to victories in mixed and women’s doubles. Sloane Stephens edged out Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters in the battle of US Open champions in women’s singles, but a 5-1 win from New York’s Marcos Giron over Tommy Paul, who is fresh off his first career ATP title in Stockholm, allowed the Empire to cut the deficit within two points heading into the final set. Paul & Nick Monroe took care of business in men’s doubles to give the Smash their third win of the season.

Notes

Chicago’s Tommy Paul made his WTT season debut, days after winning his first career ATP title in Stockholm.

made his WTT season debut, days after winning his first career ATP title in Stockholm. Sloane Stephens , the 2017 US Open champion, now leads the league in women’s singles games won with 37.

, the 2017 US Open champion, now leads the league in women’s singles games won with 37. Chicago moved its record to 4-1 against New York.



Springfield Lasers 25, San Diego Aviators 15

Men’s Doubles:Marcelo Arevalo/Denis Kudla (Lasers) def. Will Blumberg/Darian King (Aviators) 5-3

Women’s Singles: Caty McNally (Lasers) def. CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) 5-3

Men’s Singles: Denis Kudla (Lasers) def. Will Blumberg (Aviators) 5-3

*Will Blumberg was substituted for Darian King at 2-4.

Women’s Doubles: Caty McNally/Asia Muhammad (Lasers) def. Caroline Dolehide/CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) 5-3

Mixed Doubles: Marcelo Arevalo/Caty McNally (Lasers) def. Will Blumberg/Caroline Dolehide (Aviators) 5-3

Short Summary

The Springfield Lasers swept all five sets to move into a tie for first place in the WTT standings. Seven-time ATP Challenger tour winner Denis Kudla made his WTT season debut, winning in men’s doubles and men’s singles. The win allowed Springfield coach John-Laffnie de Jager to earn his 109th WTT win, now needing only two more wins to pass Wayne Bryan for the third-most coaching wins in WTT history. With San Diego being held to 15 points, Springfield forced an opponent to 15 points or fewer in a match for the third time in the last four years.

Notes

Lasers’ coach John-Laffnie de Jager picked up his 109th win, now needing only two more wins to pass Wayne Bryan for the third-most coaching wins in World TeamTennis history.

picked up his 109th win, now needing only two more wins to pass Wayne Bryan for the third-most coaching wins in World TeamTennis history. Springfield has won five of its first seven matches of the season for the second time in the last three years.

The Lasers held an opponent to 15 points or less in a match for the third time in the last four years.

NOV. 22 SCHEDULE

Orange County Breakers @ Springfield Lasers, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 3 p.m. PST, Tennis Channel

San Diego Aviators @ New York Empire, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 6 p.m. PST, Tennis Channel

The Orange County Breakers and the Springfield Lasers battle for the lone first place spot in Monday’s opening match at 3 p.m. Led by Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters, the defending champion New York Empire look to to rebound against the San Diego Aviators at 6 p.m. in the second match. Tennis Channel will be making its season debut Monday, broadcasting the remaining WTT matches in 2021. All World TeamTennis matches will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tickets are available for purchase online at wtt.com/tickets-2021. Due to requirements set by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, all fans in attendance will need valid proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the grounds for WTT matches.