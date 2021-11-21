Frances Tiafoe to Replace Taylor Fritz for US Davis Cup Team in 2021 Finals • But Why?

Frances Tiafoe of the USA celebrates after winning his round of 16 match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 28 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Frances Tiafoe to Replace Taylor Fritz for U.S. Davis Cup Team in 2021 Finals

Frances Tiafoe will replace Taylor Fritz for the US Davis Cup Team in the 2021 Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals November 25-December 5.

Tiafoe, 23, is ranked No. 38 and joins a team with No. 24 John Isner, No. 26 Reilly Opelka, former world singles No. 8 and doubles No. 2 Jack Sock and current world doubles No. 4 Rajeev Ram.

Team USA will begin its quest for a record-extending 33rd title in Turin, Italy, with group matches against the home Italians on November 26 and Colombia on November 28. Each matchup is a best-of-three tie featuring two singles and one doubles match. Should the U.S. advance out of its group, it would play a Quarterfinal tie in Turin to potentially advance to the semifinals and Finals in Madrid, Spain. The full schedule and field can be viewed on the Davis Cup website.

Editors Note • Why the last-minute replacement? We just saw Taylor Fritz playing in Indian Wells at the World Team Tennis. So what’s up?