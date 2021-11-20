WTA on “Insufficient” Video of Peng Shuai

Video seeming to show Peng Shuai dining with her coach was released.

The WTA has responded to a video that appears to show Peng Shuai dining with her coach.

The video was issued by a rep from state run media.

The WTA says the video, if authentic, does not answer core questions about Peng Shuai’s health and safety.

WTA STATEMENT

November 20, 2021

Statement by Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO on the recent video posted by China state-run media of Peng Shuai:



“I am glad to see the videos released by China state-run media that appear to show Peng Shuai at a restaurant in Beijing. While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference.



“This video alone is insufficient. As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug. I have been clear about what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”

Peng Shuai has not been since in public since November 2nd.