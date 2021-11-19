- Tennis Stars Venus, Halep, Hingis, Swiatek, Stephens, and Dustin Brown set for South Africa Visit
- Updated: November 19, 2021
Cape Town – Venus Williams and Martina Hingis will be coming to South Africa to play in the Africa Cares Tennis tournament taking place on the 18th and 19th of December in Johannesburg. The event will also feature a host of international tennis players who are set to thrill South African tennis fans. The event aims to promote tennis in South Africa and will be used as a vehicle in the fight against Gender-Based Violence.
“Gender-based violence continues to be a widespread problem. I look forward to participating in the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge to help not only raise awareness on gender-based violence but help encourage a change in violent behavior”, said Hingis.
Team A:
Venus Williams
Iga Swiatek
Martina Hingis
Khololwam Montsi
Team B:
Simona Halep
Sloane Stephens
Zoe/ Isabella Kurger
Dustin Brown
Current match schedule:
Format: 2 x singles and 1 x doubles per day
Saturday, Day 1:
Swiatek v Stephens
Kruger/Brown v Hingis/Montsi
Williams v Halep
Sunday, Day 2:
Williams vs Stephens,
Swiatek vs Halep
Williams/Hingis vs Stephens/Kurger
South African Tennis Fans Can Purchase Tickets Here.