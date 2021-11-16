World TeamTennis Results From Indian Wells California • Great Players And Coaches

RESULTS – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2021

Springfield Lasers 21 New York Empire 18

Mixed Doubles: Kirsten Flipkens/Hans Hach-Verdugo (Empire) def. Caty McNally/Marcelo Arevalo (Lasers) 5-3

Women’s Singles: Caty McNally (Lasers) def. Kim Clijsters (Empire) 5-2

Men’s Doubles:Chris Eubanks/Hans Hach-Verdugo (Empire) def. Marcelo Arevalo/Mackenzie McDonald (Lasers) 5-3

Women’s Doubles: Caty McNally/Asia Muhammad (Lasers) def. Kim Clijsters/Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) 5-4 (5-1 tie-break)

Men’s Singles: Mackenzie McDonald (Lasers) def. Chris Eubanks (Empire) 5-2

Short Summary

With the score deadlocked at 18 a piece heading into the final set, American Mackenzie McDonald delivered for Springfield in men’s singles. The 2016 NCAA singles and doubles champion from UCLA defeated Chris Eubanks, who won an ATP Challenger Tour title in Knoxville 24 hours earlier, to give Springfield its first win of the season. Springfield coach John-Laffnie de Jager is now one win away from tying Greg Patton for the fifth-most wins in WTT history.

Notes

Springfield coach John-Laffnie De Jager needs one more victory to tie Greg Patton for the fifth-most wins in WTT history.

needs one more victory to tie Greg Patton for the fifth-most wins in WTT history. Caty McNally & Asia Muhammad became the first women’s doubles team to win 10 games this WTT season.

became the first women’s doubles team to win 10 games this WTT season. Mackenzie McDonald became the second men’s player to win 10 games in men’s singles this WTT season.

Orange County Breakers 21, Chicago Smash 17

Men’s Doubles:Donald Young/Nick Monroe (Smash) def. Steve Johnson/Darian King (Breakers) 5-3

Women’s Doubles: Amanda Anisimova/Tatjana Maria (Breakers) def. Sabrina Santamaria/Sloane Stephens (Smash) 5-3

Mixed Doubles: Sabrina Santamaria/Donald Young (Smash) def. Tatjana Maria/Darian King (Breakers) 5-3

Men’s Singles: Steve Johnson (Breakers) def. Donald Young (Smash) 5-3

Women’s Singles: Amanda Anisimova (Breakers) def. Sloane Stephens (Smash) 5-1

Short Summary

Four-time WTA Tour doubles finalist Sabrina Santamaria and 2017 French Open doubles finalist Donald Young broke the tie after two sets with a win in mixed doubles to give Chicago a 13-11 advantage. Orange County, however, won 10 of the final 14 games to clinch the match. Steve Johnson, a 2021 US Open doubles semifinalist, defeated Young in men’s singles while 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova was victorious against 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in women’s singles. Breakers’ coach Rick Leach moved into eighth on WTT’s all-time coaching wins list with Orange County’s victory Monday.

Notes

Orange County coach Rick Leach passed Trevor Kronemann for the eighth-most wins in WTT history with 73.

passed Trevor Kronemann for the eighth-most wins in WTT history with 73. Steve Johnson and Amanda Anisimova have won 15 games each in singles this WTT season, leading the league.

The Breakers have won two of their first three matches for the first time since 2015, back when they were the Austin Aces.

NOV. 16 SCHEDULE

Chicago Smash @ New York Empire, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 3 p.m. PST, For The Fans

San Diego Aviators @ Springfield Lasers, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 6 p.m. PST, NBCSN

The first rematch of the 2020 WTT Finals kicks off Tuesday’s action, where the Chicago Smash seek revenge from a one-point super tiebreaker loss a year ago to the defending champion WTT New York Empire. No. 1 ranked American and Rancho Santa Fe native Taylor Fritz looks to help the San Diego Aviators move to 3-0 for the first time since the franchise moved to California. San Diego takes on 2021 US Open doubles finalist Caty McNally and the Springfield Lasers in the second match of the day.