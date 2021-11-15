World TeamTennis Nov. 14 Results • Nov. 15 is First Responders Appreciation Night At The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens

World TeamTennis Nov. 14 Media Update

RESULTS – SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2021

Chicago Smash 22, Springfield Lasers 21 (Supertiebreaker)

Men’s Doubles:Marcelo Arevalo/Mackenzie McDonald (Lasers) def. Nick Monroe/Donald Young (Smash) 5-2

Women’s Doubles: Caty McNally/Asia Muhammad (Lasers) def. Sabrina Santamaria/Sloane Stephens (Smash) 5-3

Mixed Doubles: Sabrina Santamaria/Donald Young (Smash) def. Marcelo Arevalo/Caty McNally (Lasers) 5-2

Men’s Singles: Mackenzie McDonald (Lasers) def. Donald Young (Smash) 5-4 (5-4 tie-break)

Women’s Singles: Sloane Stephens (Smash) def. Caty McNally (Lasers) 5-4 (5-4 tie-break)

Extended Play – Women’s Singles: Sloane Stephens (Smash) def. Caty McNally (Lasers) 2-0

Supertiebreaker – Women’s Singles: Sloane Stephens (Smash) def. Caty McNally (Lasers) 7-5

Short Summary

Trailing 17-14 heading into the final set, the 2020 WTT runner-up Chicago Smash received a boost from 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the final set. The 2017 WTA Comeback Player of the Year clawed her way back to defeat US Open doubles finalist Caty McNally in women’s singles to force extended play. Stephens claimed the pair of games in extended play to force Chicago’s third consecutive supertiebreaker dating back to last year, clinching seven points to give the Smash its first win of the 2021 season.

Notes

The Chicago Smash have now been in three consecutive supertiebreakers dating back to last year.

have now been in three consecutive supertiebreakers dating back to last year. Chicago’s Donald Young , who joined the team Nov. 12, has won 23 games through the first two matches to lead the Smash.

, who joined the team Nov. 12, has won 23 games through the first two matches to lead the Smash. Chicago moved to 2-0 in the series with the Springfield Lasers.

San Diego Aviators 21, Orange County Breakers 20

Women’s Doubles:Caroline Dolehide/CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) def. Amanda Anisimova/Tatjana Maria (Breakers) 5-3

Women’s Singles: Amanda Anisimova (Breakers) def. CoCo Vandeweghe 5-2

Mixed Doubles: Will Blumberg/Caroline Dolehide (Aviators) def. Nate Lammons/Tatjana Maria (Breakers) 5-4

Men’s Singles: Steve Johnson (Breakers) def. Taylor Fritz (Aviators) 5-4

Men’s Doubles: Will Blumberg/Taylor Fritz (Aviators) def. Steve Johnson/Nate Lammons (Breakers) 5-3

Short Summary

Tied 12-12 heading into the final two sets, the Orange County Breakers went ahead by one game heading into the final set thanks to 2011 and 2012 NCAA singles champion from the University of Southern California Steve Johnson. Johnson defeated No. 1 American and Rancho Santa Fe native Taylor Fritz in men’s singles. The San Diego Aviators, however, prevailed with Fritz and Will Blumberg, the first 10x All-American in ITA history, in men’s doubles to give San Diego its first 2-0 start since 2017.

Notes

The San Diego Aviators are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2017.

are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2017. San Diego’s Will Blumberg & Caroline Dolehide are the first mixed doubles team to win 10 WTT games this season.

Orange County’s Amanda Anisimova, a 2019 French Open semifinalist, became the first female to win 10 WTT women’s singles games this season.

NOV. 15 SCHEDULE – Military/First Responders Appreciation Night

New York Empire @ Springfield Lasers , Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 3 p.m. PST, NBCSN

Orange County Breakers @ Chicago Smash, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 6 p.m. PST, NBCSN

Belgian tennis champion • Former World No. 1 and current Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters looks to lead the defending WTT champion New York Empire to their first victory of the 2021 season against 2021 US Open doubles finalist Caty McNally and the Springfield Lasers at 3 p.m. PST Monday. Fresh off a supertiebreaker victory, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and the 2020 WTT runner-up Chicago Smash face off against 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova and the Orange County Breakers.