- Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/16/21
- Djokovic Opens in Turin Tennis with Straight-set Win Over Ruud, Rublev Cruises Past Tsitsipas
- Ricky’s Preview and Pick for Tuesday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Medvedev vs. Zverev
- This • That • Tennis • Turin / Torino Tennis • And Then Some
- World TeamTennis Nov. 14 Results • Nov. 15 is First Responders Appreciation Night At The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Bryan Brothers Inducted Into the Stanford Hall Of Fame • Mike and Bob are Most Successful Doubles Team
- WTA Finals Weekend Update • State of Play Sees Semifinals Being Set in Guadalajara, Mexico
- Medvedev Defeats Hurkacz in First Match of 2021 Nitto ATP Finals, Berrettini Retires Against Zverev
- Rotterdam Tennis Tourney Director Richard Krajicek announces Rublev and Hurkacz Entered For 2022
- Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/15/21
- Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/15/21
- World TeamTennis • Kim Clijsters and Kirsten Flipkens on NY Team • Donald Young Jr. on his Hometown Chicago Team Beats Fritz
- Trophy Photos from the Next Gen ATP Tennis Finals in Milan – Alcaraz vs. Korda
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin • or isn’t it Torino Italy
- Stars Mingle with Locals in ATP Finals Photo Shoot in Turin
Djokovic Opens in Turin Tennis with Straight-set Win Over Ruud, Rublev Cruises Past Tsitsipas
-
- Updated: November 15, 2021
By Ricky Dimon
Novak Djokovic’s bid for a sixth Nitto ATP Finals title–and first since 2015–is off and running with a 7-6(4), 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud on Monday afternoon. Djokovic recovered from an early break down in the opening set and ended up prevailing in one hour and 30 minutes.
Ruud broke right away and consolidated his early advantage for 3-1, but Djokovic broke in the sixth game. The top-seeded Serb missed two set points with his opponent serving at 4-5 and was eventually pushed to a tiebreaker, in which he trailed 4-3 before reeling off the final four points.
A much more straightforward second set saw Djokovic break twice and drop a total of just three points on serve.
“The conditions here are quite tough,” the world No. 3 assessed. “If you lose your serve, it is difficult to get it back. But I managed to stay in (it). I am very pleased with the way I handled the match.”
“I think it was a very fun and exciting first set,” Ruud reflected. “There were some fun rallies and some good rallies. Honestly, I think I have seen Novak play better than he did in the first set and I have also felt better on the court than the first set, but we still managed to produce some good tennis.
“It’s not always easy; it’s the first match. I’m sure he was a bit nervous, but I was also a bit nervous. It’s the first time for me on this stage.”
Ruud’s second match will come against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost Monday’s nightcap against Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4. Rublev served incredibly well, making 68 percent of his first offerings and winning 90 percent of those points. The fifth-ranked Russian did not face a single break point and he finished with more than twice as many winners (27) as unforced errors (13).
“When you serve good, it’s always the key,” Rublev said. “But it was not even just the serve. I was returning really aggressive; from the baseline I was also really aggressive. Today I played a great match and I’m really happy.”
Rublev and Djokovic will square off in the Group A winners’ match on Wednesday.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.