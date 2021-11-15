10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/16/21

Alexander Zverev takes on world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Nitto ATP Finals

Turin, Italy
November 14 – 21, 2021
Prize Money: $7,250,000

The Season Finale Debuts in Turin
The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, is contested in a round-robin format with the best four players and doubles teams reaching the knockout semi-finals stage. The prestigious tournament has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena. .

Nitto ATP Finals Draws

