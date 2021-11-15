Bryan Brothers Inducted Into the Stanford Hall Of Fame • Mike and Bob are Most Successful Doubles Team

Mike and Bob Bryan were supported by their family for the Stanford Hall of Fame induction.

Mike and Bob Bryan are right where they belong: Stanford Hall of Famers.

The Bryan brothers broke all of the meaningful doubles records in the history of the sport. And they will never be broken. No team can even come close to what the twins from Camarillo, California achieved.

The Bryan brothers were inducted to Stanford’s Hall of Fame with their whole families present. Proud parents Wayne and Kathy Bryan who witnessed from day one their talent and commercial appeal . The guys were loved around the globe by fans.

They were small boys when 10sBalls first met them. The year 1984 at A college event at UCLA. We were in booth land working for “Tennis Week “. The identical twins were everywhere. Climbing all over UCLA stands like it was their playground.

In the years that followed they broke record after record. Their years at Stanford were great growth years. How wonderful to have Coach Dick Gould and their families all be present at the induction.

Mom. Dad. Coach . And their beautiful wives and children…

It was a weekend none of them will ever forget. What a honor and so much fun. In many ways the twins put doubles into a new league. They made it more popular. Their matches through out their long careers filled every stadium. Tennis fans loved their in sync moves. ( the bouncing of their feet in unison ) The fans loved their fighting spirit. They loved their fighting to win every point. Every match. Every tournament . Every time.

Remember, the Bryan brothers were the ultimate team players who joined forces with Andy Roddick and James Blake to recapture the Davis Cup for Team USA in Portland.

In all the years we’ve watched them. We also witnessed a willingness to make sacrifices to every tourney with appearances and clinics.

No one gave back more to tourneys and sponsors than the twins. Their loyalty is unrivaled. They truly understood the lives tennis gave them and they gave it back fittingly “double.”