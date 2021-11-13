Stars Mingle with Locals in ATP Finals Photo Shoot in Turin

The elite eight lit up Turin.



Local Italians around the Piazza San Carlo in Turin received an unforgettable surprise on Friday morning when the eight Nitto ATP Finals singles competitors took their Official Photo ahead of the season finale, November 14-21st.



Videographers went behind the scenes with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud during the activity.



“I guess tennis is taking over Torino,” Djokovic said. “It’s the first [Nitto ATP] Finals here in Torino and the best eight players in this season are here walking around, exploring the city.”



“I really hope they are ready for us. Not just for me, obviously, but for this amazing level of tennis,” Berrettini added. “In Rome the atmosphere normally is great. Here it’s going to be indoors, so maybe [it will be] even louder and I think also the guys are going to enjoy it.”