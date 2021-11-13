Don't Miss
- Stars Mingle with Locals in ATP Finals Photo Shoot in Turin
- Trophy Photos from the ATP Stockholm Open 2021 Tennis Finals – Tommy Paul vs. Denis Shapovalov
- Hot Shots! Day Three Photos from the WTA Finals Guadalajara – feat. Muguruza, Kontaveit, Aoyama and Shibahara, and More!
- Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/13/21
- Next Gen ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/13/21
- Tennis News • Djokovic with Tsitsipas, Medvedev with Zverev in Nitto ATP Finals Groups
- Stockholm Open Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/13/21
- Australian Tennis Coach and Former Davis Cup Star Wayne Arthur’s Shares Some of The Duckworth Travels
- ATP Finals Round Robin Groups Set
- Day Two Photos from the WTA Finals Guadalajara – feat. Badosa, Sakkari, Sabalenka and More!
- Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/12/21
- Next Gen ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/12/21
- Stockholm Open Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/12/21
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Sara Errani • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Citi Taste of Tennis Having Players Party For WTT in Indian Wells
Stars Mingle with Locals in ATP Finals Photo Shoot in Turin
-
- Updated: November 13, 2021
|The elite eight lit up Turin.
Local Italians around the Piazza San Carlo in Turin received an unforgettable surprise on Friday morning when the eight Nitto ATP Finals singles competitors took their Official Photo ahead of the season finale, November 14-21st.
Videographers went behind the scenes with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud during the activity.
“I guess tennis is taking over Torino,” Djokovic said. “It’s the first [Nitto ATP] Finals here in Torino and the best eight players in this season are here walking around, exploring the city.”
“I really hope they are ready for us. Not just for me, obviously, but for this amazing level of tennis,” Berrettini added. “In Rome the atmosphere normally is great. Here it’s going to be indoors, so maybe [it will be] even louder and I think also the guys are going to enjoy it.”
|The Nitto ATP Finals debut in Turin tomorrow.
The tournament is the year-end climax to the men’s professional tennis season, featuring only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams as they battle it out for the last title of the season.
Players compete for FedEx ATP Rankings points throughout the season in a bid to earn one of the eight coveted berths and a chance to win the biggest indoor tennis tournament in the world. Played using a round-robin format, each player plays three matches as they compete for a berth in the knockout semi-finals and beyond.
← Previous Story ATP Finals Round Robin Groups Set