World TeamTennis • Kim Clijsters and Kirsten Flipkens on NY Team • Donald Young Jr. on his Hometown Chicago Team Beats Fritz

RESULTS – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2021

San Diego Aviators 22, Chicago Smash 21 (Supertiebreaker)

Men’s Doubles: Nick Monroe/Donald Young (Smash) def. Will Blumberg/Taylor Fritz (Aviators) 5-3

Women’s Doubles: Sabrina Santamaria/Sloane Stephens (Smash) def. Caroline Dolehide/CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) 5-4 (5-1 tie-break)

Men’s Singles: Donald Young (Smash) def. Taylor Fritz (Aviators) 5-3

Women’s Singles: CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) def. Sloane Stephens (Smash) 5-4 (5-3 tie-break)

Mixed Doubles: Will Blumberg/Caroline Dolehide (Aviators) def. Sloane Stephens/Donald Young (Smash) 5-2

*Sloane Stephens was substituted for Sabrina Santamaria at 1-2 in the Mixed Doubles set.

Extended Play – Mixed Doubles: Will Blumberg/Caroline Dolehide (Aviators) def. Sloane Stephens/Donald Young (Smash) 1-0

Supertiebreaker – Mixed Doubles: Will Blumberg/Caroline Dolehide (Aviators) def. Sloane Stephens/Donald Young (Smash) 1-0 (7-6)

Short Summary

Despite trailing after the first three sets, the San Diego Aviators defeated the 2020 WTT runner-up Chicago Smash 22-21 by a supertiebreaker. Rancho Sante Fe native CoCo Vandeweghe, the 2020 WTT Finals MVP, pulled the Aviators within four games with her effort in women’s singles against 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens. Will Blumberg & Caroline Dolehide forced and claimed extended play after a win over Stephens & Donald Young in the fifth set in mixed doubles, scoring the win for San Diego through a tightly-contested 13-point supertiebreaker.

Notes

San Diego Aviators head coach John Lloyd picked up his 92nd career win as a WTT coach. He is currently seventh in WTT all-time coaching wins.

Will Blumberg, the first 10-time All-American in ITA history, made his WTT debut for the Aviators.

Orange County Breakers 22, New York Empire 17

Women’s Doubles:Amanda Anisimova/Tatjana Maria (Breakers) def. Kim Clijsters/Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) 5-3

Women’s Singles: Amanda Anisimova (Breakers) def. Kim Clijsters (Empire) 5-3

Mixed Doubles: Kirsten Flipkens/Darian King (Empire) def. Nate Lammons/Tatjana Maria (Breakers) 5-2

Men’s Singles: Steve Johnson (Breakers) def. Ulises Blanch (Empire) 5-2

Men’s Doubles: Steve Johnson/Nate Lammons (Breakers) def. Ulises Blanch/Darian King (Empire) 5-4

Short Summary

The Orange County Breakers defeated the defending champion New York Empire 22-17, winning four of five sets. Amanda Anisimova, one of eight players 20 or younger ranked in the top 100 WTA rankings, defeated Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters in women’s singles after helping the Breakers grab the upper hand in women’s doubles. After New York clinched the mixed doubles set to move within one game, the Breakers swept men’s singles and doubles to clinch its first win of the season.

Notes

Orange County coach Rick Leach is now tied for eighth in WTT’s All-Time Coaching Wins with Trevor Kronemann (1998, 2001-06, 2012-13) with 72.

is now tied for eighth in WTT’s All-Time Coaching Wins with Trevor Kronemann (1998, 2001-06, 2012-13) with 72. The Breakers picked up their first win in a season opener since 2015 (Orange County was named the Austin Aces during that season).

Nate Lammons, an 11x doubles champion on the ATP Challenger Tour and former walk-on at Southern Methodist University, made his WTT debut.





NOV. 14 SCHEDULE

Springfield Lasers @ Chicago Smash, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 3 p.m. PST, FTF

San Diego Aviators @ Orange County Breakers, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 6 p.m. PST, NBCSN

Led by 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, the 2020 World TeamTennis runner-up Chicago Smash takes on 2021 US Open doubles finalist Caty McNally and the Springfield Lasers at 3 p.m. PST Sunday. No. 1 American and Rancho Santa Fe native Taylor Fritz leads the 1-0 San Diego Aviators against two-time US Open doubles semifinalist Steve Johnson and the Orange County Breakers in the second match of the night at 6 p.m. PST. All World TeamTennis matches will be held at the Beautiful Indian Wells Tennis Gardens in California.