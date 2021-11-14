- Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/15/21
- Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/15/21
- World TeamTennis • Kim Clijsters and Kirsten Flipkens on NY Team • Donald Young Jr. on his Hometown Chicago Team Beats Fritz
- Trophy Photos from the Next Gen ATP Tennis Finals in Milan – Alcaraz vs. Korda
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals in Turin • or isn’t it Torino Italy
- Stars Mingle with Locals in ATP Finals Photo Shoot in Turin
- Trophy Photos from the ATP Stockholm Open 2021 Tennis Finals – Tommy Paul vs. Denis Shapovalov
- Hot Shots! Day Three Photos from the WTA Finals Guadalajara – feat. Muguruza, Kontaveit, Aoyama and Shibahara, and More!
- Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/13/21
- Next Gen ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/13/21
- Tennis News • Djokovic with Tsitsipas, Medvedev with Zverev in Nitto ATP Finals Groups
- Stockholm Open Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/13/21
- Australian Tennis Coach and Former Davis Cup Star Wayne Arthur’s Shares Some of The Duckworth Travels
- ATP Finals Round Robin Groups Set
- Day Two Photos from the WTA Finals Guadalajara – feat. Badosa, Sakkari, Sabalenka and More!
Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/15/21
-
- Updated: November 14, 2021
Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara
Guadalajara, Mexico
November 10 – 17, 2021
Prize Money: $5,000,000
On September 20, 2021, the City of Guadalajara, the Women’s Tennis Associations (WTA) and Octagon announced that the 2021 WTA Finals will be held at the Akron Tennis Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, from November 10 to 17. This event marks the first time that Latin America has hosted the prestigious end of the year. Guadalajara will host the WTA Finals for the only occasion, as the event will return to its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, from 2022 to 2030.
The best 8 players of the year in singles and doubles pairs in the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals will participate in the AKRON WTA Finals Guadalajara.
Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Results for Sunday, November 14th: click here
Order of Play for Monday, November 14th: click here