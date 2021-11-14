Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/15/21

Paula Badosa plays Iga Swiatek in a WTA Finals match that’s a rematch of their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games clash. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski POLAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY





Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara

Guadalajara, Mexico

November 10 – 17, 2021

Prize Money: $5,000,000





On September 20, 2021, the City of Guadalajara, the Women’s Tennis Associations (WTA) and Octagon announced that the 2021 WTA Finals will be held at the Akron Tennis Stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, from November 10 to 17. This event marks the first time that Latin America has hosted the prestigious end of the year. Guadalajara will host the WTA Finals for the only occasion, as the event will return to its headquarters in Shenzhen, China, from 2022 to 2030.

The best 8 players of the year in singles and doubles pairs in the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals will participate in the AKRON WTA Finals Guadalajara.



