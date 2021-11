ATP Finals Round Robin Groups Set

The eight-man ATP Finals round-robin groups are set. Photo credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty for ATP Finals

The ATP elite eight have gathered in Turin for the ATP Finals.

The two-round robin groups for the ATP Finals are set with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic heading the Green Group. Reigning ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev leads the White Group.

Here’s the breakdown of each group:

GREEN GROUP



Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

Casper Ruud

TURIN, ITALY: (L-R) Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev are seen ahead of the Nitto ATP Tour Finals on November 12, 2021 in Turin. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for ATP)

RED GROUP

Daniil Medvedev

Alexander Zverev

Matteo Berrettini

Hubert Hurkacz

Play begins on Sunday in Turin, which debuts as ATP Finals host after the tournament wrapped up its successful run at London’s O2 Arena.

TURIN, ITALY: Hubert Hurkacz, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas are seen ahead of the Nitto ATP Tour Finals on November 12, 2021 in Turin. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images for ATP)

Turin launches its five-year run as host city this weekend at the 16,600-seat Pala Alpitour.