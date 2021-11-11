Citi Taste of Tennis Having Players Party For WTT in Indian Wells • Buy tickets Here for November 12th Party

World TeamTennis launches its season with a player party on Friday–and you’re invited.

Citi Taste of Tennis will feature chefs preparing culinary delights alongside the stars for the World TeamTennis season at the Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells. The event is set for Friday, November 12th on the eve of the 2021 World TeamTennis season and serve as its Official Welcome Party.

Tickets for the Citi Taste of Tennis and the 2021 World TeamTennis season are available here. More information in the Citi Taste of Tennis is here.

The Citi Taste of Tennis WTT Welcome party will feature:

Chef Elizabeth Falkner – A James Beard Award nominee featured on Food Network, Bravo, Cooking Channel, NBC and more

Chef Nestor Ruiz – LG’s Prime Steakhouse

Chef Kieran Fleming – Agua Caliente Casinos

Chef Michael Astin – Miramonte Resort & Spa

Ben Carpenter – Kimo Sabe mixologist

DJ Jasmine Solano – Host of MTV’s Scratch the Surface

Malinder Tooray – First female Dhol player in North America

World TeamTennis players and coaches – Players and coaches from the five WTT franchises on the eve of their 2021 season beginning at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The 2021 WTT season will feature five teams playing the season in a little more than two weeks at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Play begins with Opening Night on November 13th, and continues until the champion is crowned at WTT Finals presented by Guaranteed Rate on November 28th.



Players for the 2021 WTT season include Hall of Famer and former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, Rancho Sante Fe’s Taylor Fritz, who became the top-ranked American player Nov. 1, US Open Round of 16-participant Frances Tiafoe and Palm Desert native Desirae Krawczyk, the winner of three mixed doubles titles at Grand Slams in 2021.