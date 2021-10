St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/28/21

Tommy Paul takes on buddy Taylor Fritz in an all-American St. Petersburg clash on Thursday. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

St. Petersburg Open

St. Petersburg, Russia

October 25 – 31, 2021

Prize Money: $863,705



St. Petersburg A Rich Mix Of Architecture & Tennis

St. Petersburg is known for its thousands of beautifully preserved historic buildings of a rich architectural mix. Against this backdrop, the St. Petersburg Open began in 1995 when Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov lifted the trophy. Marat Safin won back-to-back titles in 2000-’01 and Andy Murray became the only other winner of consecutive titles in 2007-’08. Russian stars Daniil Medvedev (2019) and Andrey Rublev (2020) have won the past two editions of the event.



Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2021 St. Petersburg Open will be played in week 43 alongside the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

St. Petersburg Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here



Order of Play for Thursday, October 28th: click here