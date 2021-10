Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/28/21

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Frances Tiafoe, who knocked the Greek out of Wimbledon, in Vienna on Thursday. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO





Erste Bank Open

Vienna, Austria

October 25 – 31 2021

Prize Money: €1,837,190



Vienna: The Centre Of Austrian Life, Austrian Tennis

The Austrian capital of Vienna is the country’s most populous city with 1.7 million residents and the nation’s cultural, political and business centre. The Erste Bank Open, played each year in late October, is regularly frequented by the world’s Top 10 players.

Erste Bank Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Thursday, October 28th: click here