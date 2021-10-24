- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21
- Anett Kontaveit Keeps Rolling, Sets Up High-Stakes WTA Finals Showdown With Kremlin Cup Win/Title
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for this Week’s ATP Tournaments in Vienna and St. Petersburg
- Federer Express’ Hits Tracks In Basel
- World Team Tennis • WTT • Indian Wells Tennis Garden Nov. 13-28
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Mikhail Kukushkin • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Ladies’ Photo Gallery
- Antwerp European Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/24/21
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/24/21
- Photos from the Red Bull Bassline and Tie Break Tens Tournaments – Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Monfils, Brown and More!
- Tennis Update • Sinner still in Contention for Nitto ATP Finals, Brooksby Qualifies for NextGen in Milan
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/23/21
- Hot Shots! – Quarter-final Action Tennis Photos from the Kremlin Cup featuring Karatsev, Sakkari, Halep, Cilic and More!
- Updated: October 24, 2021
World TeamTennis showcases the best in professional tennis with the innovative team format co-founded by Billie Jean King in the 1970s. Recognized as the leader in professional team tennis competition, WTT features many of the world’s best players competing annually for the King Trophy, the League’s championship trophy named after King.
World TeamTennis is gathering a number of the stars who recently played in the BNPPO21 and bringing them back to Indian Wells next month for 16 days of terrific team matches. Since you are part of the First Break Academy Family, our friends at WTT are offering you a 15% discount on tickets! This season will feature top players from Sloane Stephens, Taylor Fritz, John Isner, Steve Johnson and many more. It’s a party you won’t want to miss! Visit www.WTT.com to learn more about the event and visit www.firstbreakacademy.com to learn more about the work we do to support the local communities.
Click HERE if you're ready to head to Tennis Paradise next month for WTT to catch your favorite players and watch them " up close and personal" in Stadium 2 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden!
Use Code “FBA15” to receive 15% OFF your ticket purchase! A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the academy which supports local youth tennis in underserved areas.