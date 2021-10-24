- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21
- Anett Kontaveit Keeps Rolling, Sets Up High-Stakes WTA Finals Showdown With Kremlin Cup Win/Title
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for this Week’s ATP Tournaments in Vienna and St. Petersburg
- Federer Express’ Hits Tracks In Basel
- World Team Tennis • WTT • Indian Wells Tennis Garden Nov. 13-28
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Mikhail Kukushkin • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Ladies’ Photo Gallery
- Antwerp European Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/24/21
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/24/21
- Photos from the Red Bull Bassline and Tie Break Tens Tournaments – Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Monfils, Brown and More!
- Tennis Update • Sinner still in Contention for Nitto ATP Finals, Brooksby Qualifies for NextGen in Milan
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/23/21
- Hot Shots! – Quarter-final Action Tennis Photos from the Kremlin Cup featuring Karatsev, Sakkari, Halep, Cilic and More!
Federer Express’ Hits Tracks In Basel
-
- Updated: October 24, 2021
Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer inaugurated a sleek new tram named in his honor in Basel on Friday.
Painted with images from Federer’s career and decked out inside with facts about his career and even seats in the style of on-court player benches, the tram is sure to be a traffic stopper when it’s put into service in the near future.
“The project was very important to me. That is why it is a great honour for me to be able to see the tram on the streets of Basel in the future,” Federer said.
He later tweeted: “Thank you for the incredible honor. It feels like just yesterday I was a boy getting to practice everyday on No.8,” the former No. 1 wrote on Instagram.
Federer, who recently underwent his third knee surgery, has not played since Wimbledon but is eyeing a comeback in 2022.