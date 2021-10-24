Federer Express’ Hits Tracks In Basel

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer inaugurated a sleek new tram named in his honor in Basel on Friday.

Painted with images from Federer’s career and decked out inside with facts about his career and even seats in the style of on-court player benches, the tram is sure to be a traffic stopper when it’s put into service in the near future.

“The project was very important to me. That is why it is a great honour for me to be able to see the tram on the streets of Basel in the future,” Federer said.

Hopping aboard the Fedexpress!🚋🇨🇭Thank you for the incredible honor. It feels like just yesterday I was a boy getting to practice everyday on No.8 🙏🏼 Dangge Basel pic.twitter.com/F396FkIg1H — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 22, 2021

He later tweeted about the honor on Instagram.

Federer, who recently underwent his third knee surgery, has not played since Wimbledon but is eyeing a comeback in 2022.

