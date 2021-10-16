Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/17/21

Paula Badosa takes on former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the Indian Wells final on Sunday. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

BNP Paribas Open

Indian Wells, California

October 6 – October 17, 2021

Prize Money: $16,718,910



Desert Jewel Returns With First-Ever Fall Edition

The BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is the largest two-week combined event outside of the four Grand Slams and the most-attended WTA 1000 and ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tennis tournament in the world. Indian Wells returns for the first time in two-and-a-half years hosting its first-ever fall edition of the tournament.

Indian Wells Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, October 17th: click here

