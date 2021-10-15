- Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/16/21
Indian Wells Draws and Order of Play for 10/16/21
- Updated: October 15, 2021
BNP Paribas Open
Indian Wells, California
October 6 – October 17, 2021
Prize Money: $16,718,910
Desert Jewel Returns With First-Ever Fall Edition
The BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is the largest two-week combined event outside of the four Grand Slams and the most-attended WTA 1000 and ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tennis tournament in the world. Indian Wells returns for the first time in two-and-a-half years hosting its first-ever fall edition of the tournament.
Indian Wells Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Saturday, October 16th: click here