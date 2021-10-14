WTT At Indian Wells Tennis Gardens • Star-Studded World Team Tennis Rosters Include Big Names

Star-Studded World TeamTennis Rosters Nearing Completion

WTT • November 13 – 28



World TeamTennis rosters are taking shape with less than a month to go before opening day of the 2021 season.



This year’s player field, which includes 51 combined Major titles between singles, doubles and mixed doubles champions, is highlighted by US Open women’s singles finalist Leylah Fernandez, Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters, legendary duo Bob & Mike Bryan and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens.



Tickets are on sale now for all sessions of the 2021 World TeamTennis season, which will feature five teams competing at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden and will take place Nov. 13-28. Single session tickets will allow fans to witness both the afternoon and night match on the same day.



The defending champion New York Empire will be led by Clijsters and Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Neal Skupski, who are both scheduled to play the full season. Two-time Olympic medalist Jack Sock will be the Empire’s week one men’s player while 2014 NCAA singles champion from UCLA Marcos Giron will play for New York in week two. Luke Jensen, the 1993 French Open doubles champion, returns for his third season as New York’s coach.





Stephens and 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard unite with five-time WTT participant Nick Monroe for the full season on the 2020 WTT runner-up Chicago Smash. Frances Tiafoe, who reached the US Open Round of 16, will be Chicago’s week one men’s player while 10-time ATP singles titleholder Sam Querrey will play for the Smash in week two. Kamau Murray, who coached Stephens to the US Open title, enters his second season as Chicago’s coach.



Fernandez, who was acquired by the Orange County Breakers via trade in exchange for fellow Canadian Bouchard, joins Coachella Valley native Desirae Krawczyk, the winner of the last three Major mixed doubles titles. Americans John Isner and Steve Johnson round out the Breakers’ roster for the full WTT season. After leading the Breakers to the WTT title in 2017, Rick Leach is set for his sixth season as coach of Orange County.





Wimbledon doubles semifinalist Caroline Dolehide and 2020 WTT Finals MVP CoCo Vandeweghe will be with the San Diego Aviators for the season’s entirety. Reigning WTT MVP Taylor Fritz and US Open Round of 16 participant Reilly Opelka will play for the Aviators in week one while two-time ATP Tour finalist Brandon Nakashima joins the Bryan Brothers in week two. Two-time WTT Coach of the Year John Lloyd captains the Aviators for the seventh season.



US Open doubles finalist Caty McNally teams up with fellow American Shelby Rogers, who upset World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in New York, on the Springfield Lasers. The Lasers will also have the luxury of keeping US Open mixed doubles finalist Marcelo Arevalo and former three-time singles All-American at UCLA Mackenzie McDonald for the entire WTT season. John-Laffnie de Jager, who is one of six coaches in WTT history to win back-to-back titles, has been the Lasers’ coach since 2007.







The leader in professional team tennis competition, World TeamTennis opens the 2021 season Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. PST where last year’s runner-up Chicago Smash face the San Diego Aviators. The defending champion New York Empire begin their quest for a repeat against the Orange County Breakers in the next match.



🎾Due to Covid requirements set by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, all fans in attendance will need valid proof of full vaccination to enter the grounds for matches.