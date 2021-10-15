10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 8 Photo Gallery featuring Dimitrov, Badosa, Norrie, Jabeur, and More!

Indian Wells Masters Tennis – Day 8 Photo Gallery featuring Dimitrov, Badosa, Norrie, Jabeur, and More!

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria reacts to his victory against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Paula Badosa of Spain reacts to her victory against Angelique Kerber of Germany during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Cameron Norrie of Great Britain celebrates his win against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrates her win against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the conclusion of their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland serves in his match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Paula Badosa of Spain during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in action against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in action against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during their match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 14 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO