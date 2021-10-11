Raducanu Set for Abu Dhabi Debut

Emma Raducanu will play the Mubadala World Tennis Championship this December. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Emma Raducanu is taking her talents to Abu Dhabi.

The US Open champion is set to make her debut at the 13th annual Mubadala World Tennis Championship this December.

Taking place at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, from December 16-18th, 2021, the 13th edition of the Arabian Gulf’s leading professional tennis experience will once again welcome tennis’ top talents across three days of competition.

The 18-year-old Raducanu set a host of records at Flushing Meadows: becoming the first qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam in the Open era; the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004 and the first Briton to win a women’s Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at the 1977 Wimbledon Championships.

With Raducanu secured, fans are in for a real treat from day one of the three-day championship. The high-energy women’s match takes place alongside a series of elimination matches featuring six of the world’s best male tennis players. Raducanu’s opponent and the men’s field will be announced in the coming weeks.

New British No. 1 and world No. 22 Raducanu meanwhile, is looking forward to making her MWTC debut, and following in the footsteps of greats including Maria Sharapova and Serena and Venus Williams.

“I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi and can’t wait to go and play in the championship,” Raducanu said. “I know the UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the beginning of December, so I’m sure it’s going to be amazing there and I’m excited to experience everything the country has to offer both at the event and culturally.”

Tickets, starting from AED 100 for adults and AED 50 for children, are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. In line with current health and safety protocols, social distancing measures will be in place within the stadium and throughout the Tennis Village.

Premier Hospitality tickets are available, offering fans a premium F&B menu and courtside seating providing prime viewing and an unparalleled experience. More details are available on www.mubadalawtc.com





