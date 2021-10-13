Amanda Anisimova, Madison Brengle Headline Midland Tournament

Amanda Anisimova is one of five former WTA champions entered into the Midland, Michigan tournament next month. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Talented American woman lead the field in Midland, Michigan.

Five top 100 players – Ann Li (No. 69), Amanda Anisimova (No. 81), Madison Brengle (No. 88), Claire Liu (No. 94) and Lauren Davis (No. 97) – are among the players who have entered the 33rd edition of the Dow Tennis Classic that will take place November, 1-7th.

“We can’t wait to welcome the world’s top professional tennis athletes to Midland,” said tournament director Alex Maga. “The Dow Tennis Classic has always attracted the game’s best and this year is no different. With one of our strongest player fields to date, we look forward to having both new and returning talent competing in front of the Great Lakes Bay region crowd.”

The full singles field at the 2021 tournament will feature 32 singles players, 21 of whom are included on the initial entry list. An additional four players will be added through a two-round qualifying event while up to six additional players will be awarded wild cards by the tournament.

Here’s an overview of the 2021 Dow Tennis Classic field:

Five WTA singles titles winners ( Amanda Anisimova – 2019 Bogota, Misako Doi – 2015 Luxembourg, Nao Hibino – 2015 Tashkent & 2019 Hiroshima, Coco Vandeweghe – 2014 & 2016 Rosmalen, Kurumi Nara – 2014 Rio de Janeiro)

– 2019 Bogota, – 2015 Luxembourg, – 2015 Tashkent & 2019 Hiroshima, – 2014 & 2016 Rosmalen, – 2014 Rio de Janeiro) Four former Dow Tennis Classic champions ( Madison Brengle – 2018, Lauren Davis – 2013, Olga Govortsova – 2012, Catherine McNally – 2019)

– 2018, – 2013, – 2012, – 2019) Eight countries are represented

10 Americans

11 players aged 25 or younger (Youngest are 19-year-olds Catherine McNally, Hailey Baptiste and Katie Volynets )

and ) Four players aged 30 or older (Oldest is 33-year-old Olga Govortsova)

Coco Vandeweghe returns. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN

Below are the 21 players on the initial entry list:

(WTA Rank) NameAge, Country

(69) Ann Li21, United States

(81) Amanda Anisimova20, United States

(88) Madison Brengle31, United States

(94) Claire Liu21, United States

(97) Lauren Davis28, United States

(109) Misako Doi30, Japan

(121) Nao Hibino26, Japan

(127) Maddison Inglis23, Australia

(132 SR) Priscilla Hon 23, Australia

(138) Olga Govortsova33, Belarus

(140) Harriet Dart 25, Great Britain

(144) Catherine McNally19, United States

(145) Coco Vandeweghe29, United States

(163) Katarzyna Kawa28, Poland

(167) Lizette Cabrera23, Australia

(168) Hailey Baptiste19, United States

(169) Grace Min27, United States

(170) Kurumi Nara29, Japan

(182) Katie Volynets19, United States

(186) Valentini Grammatikopoulou24, Greece

(186 SR) Jia-Jing Lu31, China

Moving from its traditional late January/early February time slot, the Dow Tennis Classic joins the WTA Tour as a 125 event with total prize money of $115,000 and 160 ranking points for the champion. Singles qualifying action will take place Oct. 31 – Nov. 1. The main draw for the WTA 125 tournament, which will feature 16 doubles teams in addition to the 32-player singles field, will begin Monday, Nov. 1 with a featured evening session starting on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The doubles final will be contested on Saturday, Nov. 6, while the singles final will be played on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2:00 p.m.

All tickets for the event at the Greater Midland Tennis Center are on sale now at dowtennisclassic.com or by phone at + 1 (989) 631-6151. General admission seating for featured matches is available for $15 per adult, with juniors 17 & under receiving free admission. VIP box seats are also available and include seats for all seven featured sessions, Grand Slam dining, adult beverages and the option for reserved parking spaces.

In February 2020, Shelby Rogers defeated Anhelina Kalinina to claim the ITF World Tennis Tour title. At the 2020 US Open she reached the quarterfinals for the first time in her career, losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. Just last month, she defeated world No. 1 Asheligh Barty en route to Round 4 of the US Open. In doubles, the American team of Caroline Dolehide & Maria Sanchez took home the title after a straight sets win over Savinykh and Wickmayer.

In an ever-evolving world, the Dow Tennis Classic will maintain the highest level of health and safety standards for fans, players, volunteers and staff. To remain updated on measures for the event, visit dowtennisclassic.com.

