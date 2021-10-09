10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Indian Wells Tennis – Day 3 Photo Gallery featuring, Halep, Raducanu, Murray, Swiatek, and More!

Simona Halep of Romania in action against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus waves to the crowd after her win against Emma Raducanu of Great Britain at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain reacts in her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Andy Murray of Great Britain in action against Adrian Mannarino of France at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Petra Martic of Croatia at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Adrian Mannarino of France in action against Andy Murray of Great Britain at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Shelby Rogers of the US in action against Kristina Kucova of Slovakia at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain waves to the crowd after her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 08 October 2021. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO