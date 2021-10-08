10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Halep, Nishikori, Mirnyi, and More!

Come out and watch if you are vaccinated. Super friendly volunteers make getting in a breeze! And no masks are required.
Simona Halep having a hard time on stadium 1 (view from the suites today).
The ball kids.
Halep vs KostyukHalep vs Kostyuk.
Kei Nishikori getting some practice in on Practice Court 1 before his match later this evening.
Max Mirnyi sending a thumbs up to 10sBalls.com