Tennis Hall of Famer Budge Patty Passes Away By Joel Drucker

Born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on February 11, 1924, Patty moved to Los Angeles in his early childhood. The name “Budge” came from his older brother, joking that young John Edward scarcely displayed much urgency and therefore wouldn’t “budge.”



Soon after Patty picked up tennis as a child, Betz suggested he take lessons at the Beverly Hills Tennis Club. Working there with instructor Bill Weissbuch, Patty caught the attention of actors Barbara Stanwyck and Robert Taylor. They subsidized Patty’s trips to national junior championships, many of which Patty won, including the National Boys’ 18 singles in 1941 and ’42.



Following four years of military service in during World War II, Patty resumed his tennis career. Between 1947 and ’57, he was ranked seven times in the world’s top ten and won 76 singles titles. Patty’s 1950 Wimbledon victory made him the fourth straight Southern California-raised man to triumph at the All-England Club (the others being Hall of Famers Jack Kramer in ’47, Bob Falkenburg in ’48, Ted Schroeder in ‘49).



By that time, Patty had distanced himself from his roots, having started to base himself in Paris in 1946. In the process, he became quite the sophisticate. A 1953 article in World Tennis magazine written by Gloria Butler described an Egyptian artist drawing Patty: “One half of the tall young man was dressed in tennis garb with a racket in one hand; the other half was impeccable in full evening dress, with a cigarette in his fingers.”



Naturally, Roland-Garros was an exquisite fit for a man of such elegance. In 1948, Patty reached the semis at the French Championships, losing the first of several enthralling five-setters he would play versus Jaroslav Drobny. The next year, he reached the final. At last, in 1950, Patty went the distance, in the finals beating Drobny, 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 7-5. Compared to Paris, Patty’s run to the 1950 Wimbledon title was easy. Not once was he extended to five sets. Also aiding Patty’s cause: Drobny was beaten in the semis by Frank Sedgman. Patty won the final, 6-1, 8-10, 6-2, 6-3.



He lived out the rest of his years in Europe, earning a living in real estate, continuing to play social tennis – an urbane expatriate par excellence. As Christopher Clarey wrote in a 1997 Tennis magazine profile, “Patty’s is a patrician voice, one that conjures up cocktails in the clubhouse, summers on the coast and winters on the slopes.”



Patty is survived by his wife, Marcina, and two daughters.

