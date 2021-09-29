10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
No Time To Die – Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Attends James Bond World Premiere

British tennis player Emma Raducanu poses for photographers at the world premiere of the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 28 September 2021. The 25th movie in the James Bond series opens in British theaters on 30 September 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
