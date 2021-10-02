10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / Hot Shots! ATP Tennis Photo Gallery from Sofia and San Diego featuring Monfils, Rublev, Sinner, Norrie and More!

Second seed Gael Monfils cruised past Italy’s Gianluca Mager 6-2, 6-2 on Friday at the Sofia Open to reach his second ATP Tour semi-final in as many weeks.
Top seed Andrey Rublev was at his punishing best Friday, overpowering Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-5 to advance to the semi-finals of the San Diego Open.
Defending champion Jannik Sinner battled past in-form James Duckworth on Friday at the Sofia Open, winning 7-6(4), 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.
Britain’s Cameron Norrie won the battle of the lefties against Denis Shapovalov Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the San Diego Open. 
American Marcos Giron’s impressive week continued Friday at the Sofia Open as he moved past eighth seed John Millman 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first tour-level semi-final.
Casper Ruud continues to build his street cred on hard courts ahead of an increasingly likely debut at the Nitto ATP Finals, dismissing Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-4 Friday to reach his first semi-final on the surface at the San Diego Open.
Austrians Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald are now just two wins from claiming their second ATP Tour title as a team.