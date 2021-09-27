Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/28/21

Amanda Anisimova players her Chicago opener on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Chicago Fall Tennis Classic

Chicago, Illinois

September 27 – October 3, 2021

Prize Money: $565,530



Star-Filled Field Sweeps Into Windy City

Top-seeded Elina Svitolina, Olympic gold-medal champion Belinda Bencic and Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu, Victoria Azarenka and Garbine Muguruza are among the top players in the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic draw. American standouts Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Shelby Rogers and Amanda Anisimova are all entered in the 64-players field.

Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draw

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Tuesday, September 28th: click here

