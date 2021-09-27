Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/28/21

Lorenzo Musetti of Italy headlines the night session on Tuesday in Sofia. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

Sofia Open

Sofia, Bulgaria

September 27 – October 3, 2021

Prize Money: $600,000



Tennis in the Bulgarian Capital

Bulgaria has made its mark on the ATP Tour through Grigor Dimitrov, and the country hosted its first ATP Tour event in its capital city of Sofia in 2016. Fittingly, Dimitrov won the tournament in 2017 during his Sofia debut. The Sofia Open is staged at the 12,000-seater Arena Armeec Sofia, Bulgaria’s leading sports and entertainment venue.

Sofia Open Draw

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Tuesday, September 28th: click here

