Don't Miss
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/28/21
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/28/21
- TEAM EUROPE WINS LAVER CUP 2021 – Day Three Photo Gallery featuring Rublev, Zverev, Federer, Borg and More!
- Loudest Cheers for Federer as Europe Takes On-Court Drama out of the Equation in Dominant Laver Cup Tennis Win
- San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/27/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for this Week’s ATP Tennis 250 Tournaments in San Diego and Sofia
- Team Europe Sweeps Team World on Saturday, Leads 11-1 to Be on the Cusp of Another Laver Cup Tennis Triumph
- Laver Cup 2021 – Day Two Photo Gallery featuring Kyrgios, Tsitsipas, Zverev and More!
- LAVER CUP TENNIS • Team Europe lead Team World to 11-1 • Did Roger Federer Help?
- 2021 SAN DIEGO OPEN ATP Tennis • Saturday’s Results •Sunday’s Order of Play •Tournament Draws
- SAN DIEGO OPEN TENNIS ATP 250 — Tennis Channel Broadcast Schedule
- San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/25/21
- Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/26/21
- Astana Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/26/21
- Hot Shots! Laver Cup Black Carpet & Day One Tennis Photo Gallery – McEnroe, Borg, Schwartzman and More!
Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/28/21
-
- Updated: September 27, 2021
Sofia Open
Sofia, Bulgaria
September 27 – October 3, 2021
Prize Money: $600,000
Tennis in the Bulgarian Capital
Bulgaria has made its mark on the ATP Tour through Grigor Dimitrov, and the country hosted its first ATP Tour event in its capital city of Sofia in 2016. Fittingly, Dimitrov won the tournament in 2017 during his Sofia debut. The Sofia Open is staged at the 12,000-seater Arena Armeec Sofia, Bulgaria’s leading sports and entertainment venue.
Sofia Open Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, September 28th: click here
← Previous Story Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/28/21