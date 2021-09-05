10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / US Open Photo Gallery Day 7 Starring Fernandez, Medvedev, Kerber and More!

US Open Photo Gallery Day 7 Starring Fernandez, Medvedev, Kerber and More!

Leylah Fernandez celebrates her upset of 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber to reach her maiden major quarterfinal at the US Open. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Angelique Kerber topped 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, but fell in three sets to 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez today. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
British No. 1 Daniel Evans shows flexibility on the one-handed backhand. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has not dropped a set reaching the US Open quarterfinals. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
Elina Svitolina beat Simona Halep for the first time in a Grand Slam to reach her second straight US Open quarterfinal. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
“She didn’t miss much. She was strong on the legs, running very well,” Simona Halep said of Elina Svitolina. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
No. 11-seeded Diego Schwartzman fell to qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp in five sets. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Botic van de Zandschulp is just the third male qualifier to reach the US Open quarterfinals in Open Era history. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Leylah Fernandez has upset two Grand Slam champions in succession to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO