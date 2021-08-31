Ricky Leach Tennis Hall Of Famer Visits The Beautiful Westside Tennis Club

- US Open Men’s Draws for 9/1/21
-
- Updated: August 31, 2021
Rick Leach🎾 where does one start. Ok. A legend. A lefty. A champion. A really super nice guy. He won tons of SLAMS, Davis Cup, was an All-American at USC, with dad there as the best coach the school ever had!
Today, Rick is at Forest Hills New York playing in a hit and giggle for a charity. Actually these events are usually really tough. Rick looks awesome in his gear for a day of tennis at America’s best tennis club. Oh if that bar had a guest book… We spent our youth there. We know every nook and cranny. It’s awesome to see members like our buddy Noah W. help the club stay looking so good. It was less than 10 years ago they were going to get torn down and condos built. Yup. Condos instead of the gorgeous historic clubhouse. The grass courts. The red clay courts. The har-tru courts. Any hard courts left? I can’t remember.
A few years back Wilson did a commercial there. Then team tennis played there. No one will ever try to tear it down again. Have fun Ricky, helping raise funds for charity. I pity the poor fools who try to get to your sideways shot.
We hope the U.S. Open loosens up the pandemic rules and lets past champions onto / into the BJK / NTC site. Including prior winners and all “Final 8 players”