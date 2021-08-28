British Wheelchair Tennis From The Tokyo Olympics • Lots Of Players Thoughts And Interviews As They Compete

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett of Great Britain in action during their Wheelchair match. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Rio men’s singles gold and silver medallists Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett eased into the third round of the Tokyo 2020 wheelchair tennis competition on Saturday’s second of nine days of play as ParalympicsGB players won five of their six matches across the men’s, women’s and quad singles events.

With extreme heat causing a delay to matches on the outside courts at the Ariake Tennis Park for the second day in a row, Reid made a confident start to his Paralympic men’s singles title defence, defeating South Africa’s Leon Els 6-2, 6-0 under the cover of the roof on centre court. After his first round bye, Reid made it three wins from three matches against Els as he moved on to the third round. He said:

“It feels great, it’s been a long preparation, so to finally get on the match court and get the competition underway is really nice. Because of the heat the last couple of days I’ve trained indoors, anyway, but hopefully we can get the roof open later in the week.”

“This year I’m maybe more one of the underdogs. I think there are a couple of players who have had better years than me and are more the favourites, but I think that suits me. I think it’s a bad idea for anyone to write me off. Being here at the Games and having won those big medal matches before gives me the confidence that I can do it again.”

Hewett opened his bid to reach a second successive Paralympic men’s singles final with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Poland’s Kamil Fabisiak.

Two-time Paralympic doubles bronze medallists Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker were also in fine form as they kicked off their singles campaigns in Tokyo. Fourth seed Whiley put up a strong performance against Colombian world No.9 Angelica Bernal to advance 6-0, 6-3.

Whiley, who goes on to play Japan’s Manami Tanaka for a place in the women’s singles quarter-finals, said:

“Angelica is a really good player. She’s young and she’s fearless – she strikes the ball so well. I knew that I had to be on it from the first ball and that’s what I did. She stepped it up in the second set, which meant I had to step it up too. I’m really pleased with my performance and thought I played really well, so I’m happy with that as an opening round.

“I haven’t had much luck at the Paralympics in singles if I’m honest, so this time round I’m fit and healthy and in a really good place mentally and physically, and I’m really pleased with that.”

Shuker secured her first 6-0, 6-0 singles win in four Paralympics as she powered past Turkey’s Busra Un and the British No.2 moves on to play Zhenzhen Zhu of China.

Andy Lapthorne in action.