Tennis 2021 U.S. Open Doubles Wild Cards Announced

Photo credit: 10sBalls

The USTA today announced the men’s and women’s doubles wild card entries for the 2021 U.S. Open:

🎾 Doubles is so much fun. It’s really a fast paced thriller of a roller coaster sometimes. Fast hands at the net are required. We see some new names and faces here. But the classic of Stevie Johnson and Sam Querrey are a strong team . Great to see Ben Shelton here. He is the son of the awesome Byron Shelton. A talented player and a great coach.

Men’s

Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson

Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson

Evan King and Hunter Reese

Mitchell Krueger and Michael Mmoh

Bruno Kuzuhara and Ben Shelton

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow

Tyler Zink and Eliot Spizzirri

In the women’s we see the same thing. Old and new names. Great to see Sania Mirza back on the courts after giving birth to a handsome boy a bit back. Sania has won many slams. She is partnering up with CoCo Vandeweghe.

Women’s

Usue Arconada and Whitney Osuigwe

Hailey Baptiste and Emma Navarro

Madison Brengle and Claire Liu

Lauren Davis and Ingrid Neel

Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty

Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery

Sania Mirza and CoCo Vandeweghe

We are looking forward to seeing the draws. As well as the mixed doubles draw.