- Ricky’s US Open Tennis Preview and Picks for Day 1 • Medvedev, Rublev, and Tsitsipas vs. Murray
- British Wheelchair Tennis From The Tokyo Olympics • Lots Of Players Thoughts And Interviews As They Compete
- Tennis 2021 U.S. Open Doubles Wild Cards Announced
- US Open Doubles Wild Cards Announced
- US Open Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 8/30/21
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/28/21
- Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Required for Entry to US Open
- Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/28/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/28/21
- Hot Shots! ATP Tennis Photo Gallery – Djokovic, Alcaraz, Eubanks and More
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Sara Sorribes Tormo • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/27/21
- US Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 8/27/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/27/21
- Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/27/21
Tennis 2021 U.S. Open Doubles Wild Cards Announced
-
- Updated: August 28, 2021
The USTA today announced the men’s and women’s doubles wild card entries for the 2021 U.S. Open:
🎾 Doubles is so much fun. It’s really a fast paced thriller of a roller coaster sometimes. Fast hands at the net are required. We see some new names and faces here. But the classic of Stevie Johnson and Sam Querrey are a strong team . Great to see Ben Shelton here. He is the son of the awesome Byron Shelton. A talented player and a great coach.
Men’s
Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson
Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson
Evan King and Hunter Reese
Mitchell Krueger and Michael Mmoh
Bruno Kuzuhara and Ben Shelton
Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow
Tyler Zink and Eliot Spizzirri
In the women’s we see the same thing. Old and new names. Great to see Sania Mirza back on the courts after giving birth to a handsome boy a bit back. Sania has won many slams. She is partnering up with CoCo Vandeweghe.
Women’s
Usue Arconada and Whitney Osuigwe
Hailey Baptiste and Emma Navarro
Madison Brengle and Claire Liu
Lauren Davis and Ingrid Neel
Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty
Ashlyn Krueger and Robin Montgomery
Sania Mirza and CoCo Vandeweghe
We are looking forward to seeing the draws. As well as the mixed doubles draw.