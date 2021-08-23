Tennis Channel Live at the US Open Begins on August 30th

Tennis Channel’s coverage of the 2021 US Open will feature daily lead-in show Tennis Channel Live at the US Open and more than 150 hours of encore matches during the two-week event.



The action gets underway Monday, August 30th, the first day of play at tennis’ fourth and final major of the season. Tennis Channel Live at the US Open begins at 10 a.m. ET, an hour before matches start, with match encores airing at 12 a.m. ET Tuesday, August 31st. This 10 a.m. live-show/12 a.m. encore-matches schedule will be in place most days of the event.



Tennis Channel Live at the US Open is an hourlong lead in to each day’s play. In addition to highlights from the day before and previews of the matches ahead, the program offers analysis, interviews and special reports. Hall of Famer Lindsay Davenport (@LDavenport76) is part of the team and won the 1998 singles and 1997 doubles titles at the event during her playing days. Award-winning announcer Steve Weissman (@Steve_Weissman) will host Tennis Channel Live at the US Open. Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim), of Sports Illustrated and CBS 60 Minutes, will offer his thoughts and provide feature stories during the tournament.



The show will run at 10 a.m. ET from Monday, Aug. 30, through Wednesday, Sept. 8. A championship-weekend edition will take place at 7 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, prior to the network’s encore coverage of the women’s and men’s singles finals, respectively.