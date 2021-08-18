10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Cincy Tennis – Photos from the Western & Southern Open – Schwartzman, Fognini, Watson and More!

Frequent rain delays at this year’s Western & Southern Open didn’t stop this little fan from having some fun.
Fabio Fognini celebrates his opening-round victory against Basilashvili.
Ahhh… Fans relax in massage chairs.
Britain’s Heather Watson in action against Sasnovich.
Diego Schwartzman celebrates his birthday with style by defeating Dan Evans 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening round.
Jannik Sinner being interviewed by the Tennis Channel.
Olympic champion Alexander Zverev answers questions from the fans.
Father and daughter cool off with a little Graeter’s ice cream.