Opening Round Photo Gallery from the Western & Southern Open – Featuring Halep, Dimitrov, Kvitova, Murray and More!

Three-time Western & Southern Open runner-up Simona Halep overcame injury, rain and an intermittently impressive Magda Linette to seal her first win since May 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 in two hours and 10 minutes.
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov got his Western & Southern Open campaign underway with a dominant display on Tuesday as he moved past 13th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-4
Diego Schwartzman celebrates his 29th birthday with an Oreo cheesecake on Monday evening in Cincinnati.
Angelique Kerber sailed past Maria Sakkari in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open. 
Paula Badosa saved five match points before winning a marathon opener on a rain-plagued Monday evening in Cincinnati to beat Martic.
MASON, OHIO – August 15: Alexander Zverev of Germany at practice at the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 15, 2021 in Mason, USA (Photo by Peter Staples/ATP Tour)
In his first match since a third-round defeat to Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon, Andy Murray grinded out a 6-4, 6-4 victory.
No.11 seed Kvitova defeated 2019 Western and Southern winner Madison Keys 7-5 6-4 on a rain-plagued opening day of main-draw play at the tournament outside Cincinnati, Ohio.