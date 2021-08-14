- Fila Tennis Summer 2021 Photo Gallery
National Bank Open Toronto Draws and Order of Play for 8/15/21
National Bank Open by Rogers
Toronto, Canada
August 9 – August 15, 2021
Prize Money: $2,850,975
Rafael Nadal is Two-Time Defending National Bank Open Champion
Five-time champion Rafael Nadal won the National Bank Open crown in both 2018 and 2019. Daniil Medvedev is the top seed in this year’s draw. Since 1881, the best players in the world have showcased their skills on Canadian courts. Only Wimbledon and the US Open have longer histories than this important Tour event. Every year, Montreal and Toronto share the task of hosting, in alternation, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. The impressive list of past champions for this Canadian stop bear such legendary names as Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
National Bank Open Singles Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
National Bank Open Doubles Draw
Doubles Draw: click here
Results for Saturday, August 14th: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, August 15th: click here