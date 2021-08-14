National Bank Open Montreal Draws and Order of Play for 8/15/21

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Karolina Pliskova faces Camila Giorgi for the Montreal title on Sunday. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

National Bank Open
Montreal, Canada
August 9 – August 15, 2021

Champions Fill Field for National Bank Open
Four former champions—Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina, Simona Halep and reigning champion Bianca Andreescu—head the field in Montreal. The National Bank Open is the first WTA 1000 event of the North American hardcourt swing. It takes place at the IGA Stadium in central Montreal and is played with the Wilson US OPEN Regular Duty balls. The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Bank Open Singles Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

National Bank Open Doubles Draw
Doubles Draw: click here

Results for Saturday, August 14th: click here

Order of Play for Sunday, August 15th: click here