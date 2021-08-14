National Bank Open Montreal Draws and Order of Play for 8/15/21

Karolina Pliskova faces Camila Giorgi for the Montreal title on Sunday. EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

National Bank Open

Montreal, Canada

August 9 – August 15, 2021

Champions Fill Field for National Bank Open

Four former champions—Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina, Simona Halep and reigning champion Bianca Andreescu—head the field in Montreal. The National Bank Open is the first WTA 1000 event of the North American hardcourt swing. It takes place at the IGA Stadium in central Montreal and is played with the Wilson US OPEN Regular Duty balls. The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

