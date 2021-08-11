Rafael Nadal, Milos Raonic Withdraw from Western & Southern Open | Cincinnati Tennis

Rafael Nadal (foot) and Milos Raonic (heel) have withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open.



Nadal, who also pulled out of this week’s Toronto tournament, was the 2013 Western & Southern Open champion and Raonic was the 2020 runner-up.



Daniil Medvedev, who won the 2019 Western & Southern Open when it was last held in Cincinnati, will be the tournament’s top men’s seed as the No. 2 player in the ATP Rankings. He will be joined by two-time champion Andy Murray (2011, 2008) as well as past winners Marin Cilic (2016) and Grigor Dimitrov (2017). The women’s field includes defending champion and two-time winner Victoria Azarenka (2020, 2013) along with past champions Karolina Pliskova (2016), Garbine Muguruza (2017) and Madison Keys (2019).



The entry lists for 2021 Western & Southern Open can be found here.



The Western & Southern Open will be held August 14-22nnd.



The main draw will be released on the evening of Friday, August 13th. Qualifying action takes places this weekend, August 14-15th. Men’s main draw action gets underway Sunday, August 15th, with a full day of men’s and women’s main draw play scheduled for Monday, August 16th. The full schedule is available here.



All tickets, including full series, mini-plans, single session and hospitality packages, are now on sale and information about available tickets can be found here.