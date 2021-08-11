Tickets on Sale for New Zealand vs. Korea, Republic Davis Cup at International Tennis Hall of Fame

Team New Zealand heads to Newport coming off a high in international team tennis competition. The doubles team of Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell won the Bronze medal in men’s doubles the Tokyo games, capturing New Zealand’s first have won New Zealand’s first Olympic medal in tennis since Hall of Famer Anthony Wilding in 1912 in Stockholm.



“We’re thrilled to welcome the New Zealand and Korean teams to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The Davis Cup is one of the most storied and historic events in the tennis world, and it’s our pleasure to host the event at the place where tennis history is celebrated year-round,” said Todd Martin, International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO and a past competitor for the US Davis Cup team.



Of note, the ITHF’s campus has hosted Davis Cup twice before.



Exactly 100 years ago, in 1921 the Australasian Davis Cup team, then representing Australia and New Zealand played a tie against Japan at the venue, then known as Newport Casino. Additionally, the ITHF hosted the Spain v. USA Quarterfinal Round in 1991.



“The chance to play our tie at such a prestigious venue as the International Tennis Hall of Fame is very special for tennis in New Zealand. It’s never ideal to be unable to play in your own country, but we asked our players to look at it as an opportunity—which surface would you choose to play on? They said grass, and here we are about to play at one of the best grass court venues in the world. We can’t wait for September,” said Tennis NZ High Performance Director Christophe Lambert.