Don't Miss
- Wawrinka Out, Murray In US Open Draw
- US Open Tennis Wheelchair Players Announced
- Tennis News Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Cincinnati • Western & Southern Open
- ATP Tennis Calendar 2021 Changes • Due To Covid Pandemic
- 2021 BNP Paribas Open Expands Men’s Event to Two Weeks
- Forest Hills is Still Forest Hills • But Davis Cup isn’t Davis Cup Tennis
- National Bank Open Montreal Draws and Order of Play for 8/10/21
- National Bank Open Toronto Draws and Order of Play for 8/10/21
- Sinner Survives Three-Set Thriller against McDonald in Washington, D.C. Tennis Final
- Andrea “Petko” Petkovic • German Tennis Star Wins Her 7th Title on the WTA Tour
- Sinner Beats Mcdonald To Win The ATP Tennis Title in Washington
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for the National Bank Open, Toronto Masters – Medvedev, Nadal top two seeds
- National Bank Open Montreal Draws and Order of Play for 8/9/21
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Laslo Djere • Tennis | 10sBalls
- National Bank Open Toronto Draws and Order of Play for 8/9/21
Tennis News Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Cincinnati • Western & Southern Open
-
- Updated: August 10, 2021
|Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open.
The world No. 1 joins seven-time champion Roger Federer in stepping out of the Cincinnati Masters event.
A two-time tournament champion, Djokovic won last year’s staging of the event that took place in New York.
A 20-time Major champion, the World No. 1 Djokovic has won the first three Grand Slam events this season.
“Dear fans, I wanted to share with you that I am taking a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo,” Djokovic posted on social media. “Sadly, that means I won’t be ready to compete in Cincinnati this year so I’ll turn my focus and attention to US Open and spend some more time with family. See you in New York soon!”
Five former men’s champions remain entered in the Western & Southern Open, including two-time champion Andy Murray (2011, 2008) along with Daniil Medvedev (2019), Grigor Dimitrov (2017), Marin Cilic (2016) and Rafael Nadal (2013).
The women’s field will also feature five past champions, including two-time winners Serena Williams (2015, 2014) and Victoria Azarenka (2020, 2013) as well as Madison Keys (2019), Garbine Muguruza (2017) and Karolina Pliskova (2016).
The entry lists for 2021 Western & Southern Open can be found here.
The Western & Southern Open will be held August 14-22nd.
The main draw will be released on the evening of Friday, August 13th.
Qualifying action takes place thiths weekend, August 14-15th. Men’s main draw action gets underway Sunday, August 15th, with a full day of men’s and women’s main draw play scheduled for Monday, August. 16. The full schedule is available here.
← Previous Story McEnroe Brothers To Play Pro-Am Supporting Johnny Mac Tennis Project