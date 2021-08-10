Tennis News Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Cincinnati • Western & Southern Open

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open.



The world No. 1 joins seven-time champion Roger Federer in stepping out of the Cincinnati Masters event.



A two-time tournament champion, Djokovic won last year’s staging of the event that took place in New York.



A 20-time Major champion, the World No. 1 Djokovic has won the first three Grand Slam events this season.



“Dear fans, I wanted to share with you that I am taking a bit longer to recover and recuperate after quite a taxing journey from Australia to Tokyo,” Djokovic posted on social media. “Sadly, that means I won’t be ready to compete in Cincinnati this year so I’ll turn my focus and attention to US Open and spend some more time with family. See you in New York soon!”



Five former men’s champions remain entered in the Western & Southern Open, including two-time champion Andy Murray (2011, 2008) along with Daniil Medvedev (2019), Grigor Dimitrov (2017), Marin Cilic (2016) and Rafael Nadal (2013).



The women’s field will also feature five past champions, including two-time winners Serena Williams (2015, 2014) and Victoria Azarenka (2020, 2013) as well as Madison Keys (2019), Garbine Muguruza (2017) and Karolina Pliskova (2016).



The entry lists for 2021 Western & Southern Open can be found here.



The Western & Southern Open will be held August 14-22nd.



The main draw will be released on the evening of Friday, August 13th.



Qualifying action takes place thiths weekend, August 14-15th. Men’s main draw action gets underway Sunday, August 15th, with a full day of men’s and women’s main draw play scheduled for Monday, August. 16. The full schedule is available here.