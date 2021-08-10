- Big Problems for Big 3: Nadal Withdraws from Toronto, Djokovic and Federer out of Cincinnati
- FINAL SET, an Intense, Inspirational Tennis Drama, Opening at NYC’s Quad Cinema and Via Virtual Cinema on 8/27
- National Bank Open Toronto Draws and Order of Play for 8/11/21
- National Bank Open Montreal Draws and Order of Play for 8/11/21
- More Than 100 Athletes To Compete in Wheelchair tennis from 31 nations in Tokyo Paralympics
- Wawrinka Out, Murray In US Open Draw
- US Open Tennis Wheelchair Players Announced
- Tennis News Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Cincinnati • Western & Southern Open
- ATP Tennis Calendar 2021 Changes • Due To Covid Pandemic
- 2021 BNP Paribas Open Expands Men’s Event to Two Weeks
- Forest Hills is Still Forest Hills • But Davis Cup isn’t Davis Cup Tennis
- National Bank Open Montreal Draws and Order of Play for 8/10/21
- National Bank Open Toronto Draws and Order of Play for 8/10/21
- Sinner Survives Three-Set Thriller against McDonald in Washington, D.C. Tennis Final
- Andrea “Petko” Petkovic • German Tennis Star Wins Her 7th Title on the WTA Tour
National Bank Open Toronto Draws and Order of Play for 8/11/21
-
- Updated: August 10, 2021
National Bank Open by Rogers
Toronto, Canada
August 9 – August 15, 2021
Prize Money: $2,850,975
Rafael Nadal is Two-Time Defending National Bank Open Champion
Five-time champion Rafael Nadal won the National Bank Open crown in both 2018 and 2019. Daniil Medvedev is the top seed in this year’s draw. Since 1881, the best players in the world have showcased their skills on Canadian courts. Only Wimbledon and the US Open have longer histories than this important Tour event. Every year, Montreal and Toronto share the task of hosting, in alternation, the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. The impressive list of past champions for this Canadian stop bear such legendary names as Bjorn Borg, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
National Bank Open Singles Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
National Bank Open Doubles Draw
Doubles Draw: click here
Results for Tuesday, August 10th: click here
Order of Play for Wednesday, August 11th: click here