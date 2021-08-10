National Bank Open Montreal Draws and Order of Play for 8/11/21

- Big Problems for Big 3: Nadal Withdraws from Toronto, Djokovic and Federer out of Cincinnati
- Updated: August 10, 2021
National Bank Open
Montreal, Canada
August 9 – August 15, 2021
Champions Fill Field for National Bank Open
Four former champions—Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina, Simona Halep and reigning champion Bianca Andreescu—head the field in Montreal. The National Bank Open is the first WTA 1000 event of the North American hardcourt swing. It takes place at the IGA Stadium in central Montreal and is played with the Wilson US OPEN Regular Duty balls. The tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
National Bank Open Singles Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
National Bank Open Doubles Draw
Doubles Draw: click here
Results for Tuesday, August 10th: click here
Order of Play for Wednesday, August 11th: click here