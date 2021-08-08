Don't Miss
Andrea “Petko” Petkovic • German Tennis Star Wins Her 7th Title on the WTA Tour
- Updated: August 8, 2021
Andrea Beat Sherif from Egypt 6-1,6-1. The event was held in Cluj-Napoca Romania • and it’s called “The Winners Open.”
Andrea loyally is grateful to her main sponsors. Wilson rackets and strings. And adidas shoes and clothes.
She is one of the nicest, smartest, fittest players on tour. She is known to throw in a dance move from time to time.
Big congrats from the team at TennisBalls… Your Friends @10sBalls.
