Sinner Beats Mcdonald To Win The ATP Tennis Title in Washington
- Updated: August 8, 2021
2021 CITI OPEN RESULTS – SUNDAY, AUGUST 8, 2021
Singles
Final
[5] J. Sinner (ITA) d. M. McDonald (USA), 7-5, 4-6, 7-5
Doubles
Final
[4] R. Klaasen (RSA) / B. McLachlan (JPN) d. [2] N. Skupski (GBR) / M. Venus (NZL), 7-6 (4), 6-4
WINNERS NOTES
Jannik Sinner earned $350,755 and the doubles team of Raven Klaasen-Ben McLachlan earned $118,700 (from an overall tournament purse of $2,046,340), as well as 500 FedEx ATP Ranking points apiece.
Sinner, who turns 20 on Aug. 16, won his third career ATP singles title; all in the past nine months. The Italian became the third-youngest champion in the Citi Open’s 52-year history, and Sinner is the youngest ATP 500 champion since the category was created in 2009. The 2021 Citi Open was the 146th ATP 500 event in 13 years.
Klaasen won his second consecutive Citi Open doubles championship. He teamed with 2021 finals opponent Michael Venus for the 2019 Citi Open title. Klaasen-McLachlan won their second ATP title in their 18th tournament together. Overall, Klaasen won his 18th ATP doubles title and McLachlan won his seventh. The Citi Open is the first tournament win for both in 2021.