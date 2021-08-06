- Citi Open Washington, DC Draws and Order of Play for 8/7/21
- Photos from Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, San Jose – Mertens, Kasatkina, Collins and more!
- McEnroe Brothers To Play Pro-Am Supporting Johnny Mac Tennis Project
- WTA Results – San Jose Ladies Tennis
- Rafa • Rafael Nadal bows out of Citi Open ATP Tennis In Washington D.C. at the hands of Lloyd Harris
- 2021 Citi Open Men’s ATP Tennis Tourney Results and Draws • Rafa Loses In Three
- Silicon Valley Classic, San Jose Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 8/6/21
- Federer, Zverev, Raonic, Berrettini Withdraw From Toronto
- U.S. Open Tennis • Wheelchair Field Announced • Dylan Alcott Going For Grand Slam
- Roger Federer Withdraws from Western & Southern Open • ATP Tennis Cincinnati
- Kirsten Flipkens Into US Open Main Draw
- 2021 CITI Open ATP Tennis From Washington D.C. • Rafa wins First Match • All Results • Order Of Play
- Silicon Valley Classic, San Jose Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 8/5/21
- Citi Open Washington, DC Draws and Order of Play for 8/5/21
- Steve Geller – Tennis Pro and Pop Tennis Hall Of Famer
Silicon Valley Classic, San Jose Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 8/7/21
-
- Updated: August 6, 2021
The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
San José State University Tennis Center, San José CA
August 2-8, 2021
Prize Money: $565,530
The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, is the longest-running women-only professional tennis tournament in the world and is the first stop of the US Open Series. Owned and operated by IMG, the WTA 500 level event features a 28-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw with total prize money of $565,530. Held on the campus of San José State University, former champions include: Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andrea Jaeger, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Kim Clijsters.
Singles Draws
Singles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Doubles Draws
Doubles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Saturday, August 7th: click here