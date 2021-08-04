10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Genie Bouchard is an Instant Hit on the Tennis Channel

Yes. This was Genie’s first week as a tennis commentator, and she was a natural. It’s so much more interesting hearing a match being discussed by a current player. Much more insightful than the other commentary. Our least fave commentary is always old players talking about back in their day… the day, whatever.


Genie is recovering from shoulder surgery, and we are all lucky to get to enjoy these tournaments with her.